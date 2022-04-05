KCR Govt Revokes Licences of Pudding & Mink Pub, Radisson Hotel After Recovery of Drugs

The KCR government in Telangana has revoked the licence of Pudding & Mink Pub and the Radisson Hotel following allegations by the opposition that the ruling party leaders were behind the drug racket in Hyderabad.

Acting upon the case, the licenses of the two companies have been revoked by the Telangana Excise Department. The Excise Department on Monday issued orders revoking pub and liquor licenses. As the Radisson Hotel is an internationally renowned franchise, the case has become a hot topic in the business community as well.

Police have registered an FIR against pub owners Abhishek Vuppala, and Arjun Veeramachineni — and manager M Anil Kumar. Abhishek and Anil were arrested.

Advertisement

Following a tip-off, the Hyderabad Police conducted a raid at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at a pub in the posh Radisson Blu Hotel at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and caught 150 persons for partying beyond the stipulated time in violation of rules. The officials also recovered drugs such as cocaine and weed from the premises.

Among the 144 detained by police, Tollywood actor Naga Babu’s daughter, actor Niharika Konidela, singer and winner of the third session of Big Boss Telugu reality show Rahul Sipligunj, daughter of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Chairman and A.P.’s former DGP (HoPF) Gautam Sawang and Guntur MP Galla Jayadev’s son were also present.

Banjara Hills police have launched an investigation into a drugs party case at the pub and have also filed a petition in Nampally court against Pudding & Mink Pub. The drug case accused has filed a petition seeking custody for seven days.

It is known that Pudding & Mink Pub was leased by Kiran Raj and his wife from 2017 to 2020. Since January 2022, Abhishek Vuppala with his partners has been running the pub. Meanwhile, Kiran continued to be a partner even though the pub was leased to Abhishek.

Advertisement

Two special teams are vying for Arjun Veeramachineni and Kiran Raj. Abhishek’s cell phone has been seized by the police following key information available on his phone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.