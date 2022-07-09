Keanu Reeves And His Ladylove Alexandra Grant Spotted Hand-in-hand on NYC Streets; Pics

Hollywood celebrities might have no time to relax amid their hectic work schedule but they never miss a chance to spend time with their close ones. Speaking of which, it was Keanu Reeves who recently caught the attention of paparazzi on the streets of New York City. He kick-started the weekend on a romantic note with long-time girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant walked hand-in-hand during their shopping spree on Fifth Avenue. For his off-duty look, Reeves opted for a laid-back black t-shirt which he paired with a navy suit. He accessorized his look with a pair of brown boots. Speaking of Grant, she looked gorgeous in high-waisted pink trousers which were topped with a sleeveless black blouse. Keeping it simple yet elegant, Grant used a gold-buckled black belt, statement necklace, and black sandals to seal her entire look.

The couple took over the streets of New York with a contagious smile on their face as the camera captured them together. If the photos are anything to go by, the Hollywood powerful undoubtedly had a gala time together during the casual stroll.

It was back in 2009 when Keanu Reeves’ path crossed with Alexandra Grant at a dinner party. Post this, the duo collaborated with each other on two books. Reeves and Grant tend to keep their romantic life away from the limelight and hence the duo did not make their relationship official until November 2019. The latest public outing of Reeves and Grant is one of the couple’s rare appearances together.

Previously, Reeves hit the headlines when his multiple films were reportedly taken down from a slew of Chinese streaming platforms. As reported by Variety, the reason behind the uncalled ban came after Reeves’ participation in the annual Tibet House Benefit Concert that took place on March 3.

On the professional front, he was last seen opposite Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, and Neil Patrick Harris in Matrix 4. The plot of the latest installment was set almost sixty years after the events in The Matrix Revolutions. Currently, he is gearing up to reprise his role as John Wick in Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick: Chapter 4.

