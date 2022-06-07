Keanu Reeves, Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 MOCA Gala; See Pic

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves’ fans are always eager to catch the glimpse of the Matrix Resurrections actor with his long-time girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The actor’s fans get all excited whenever the much-in-love couple makes a public appearance together, and it is nothing less of a visual treat to Keanu’s followers. The actor’s fans had a rare sight of Keanu Reeves and artist girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, on Saturday as they made a rare red carpet appearance at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old star Keanu, and 49-year-old Alexandra, have been in a relationship for quite a few years and were a delight on the red carpet as they made an appearance after almost 3 years. They posed for the paparazzi hand in hand.

Advertisement

Soon after a Keanu fan page posted their picture on Instagram, fans of the actor showered the two with love. One of the fans commented, “It’s so cute how couples actually look so much alike. They are so cute and she’s an artist!" Another called them a “wonderful couple". One more fan said, “I see love and happiness here?"

Another social media user wrote, “Wow nice picture maybe your fans can see a wedding for you two wow we all want you to be happy."

The couple first walked the red carpet together in 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in LA. However, they were spotted together before the event as well. As reported by People Magazine, Alexandra had made illustrations in the books written by Keanu — Ode to Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016.

Advertisement

Earlier in her 2020 interview with Page Six, actor Jennifer Tilly had earlier confirmed that Alexandra had addressed Keanu as her “boyfriend". Jennifer had said, “I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, she said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’"

Alexandra herself told Vogue about how her phone didn’t stop ringing after she walked the red carpet with Keanu. She told Vogue, “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating. But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’ "

Advertisement

On the work front, Keanu was last seen in the 2021 film, The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the Lana Wachowski film. Fans will next get to hear Keanu’s voice in DC League of Super Pets, as he will do a voice over for a pivotal character in the animated film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.