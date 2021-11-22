Keanu Reeves' The Matrix to Re-Release in Indian Theatres Ahead of The Matrix Resurrections Release

In 1999, when The Matrix was released, the world wouldn’t have guessed how influential the Wachowskis siblings’ Keanu Reeves-starring action movie would turn out to be. And today more than 2 decades later, we already know about the Legendary status the film carries. This is the film that started all the trademarks of a Matrix movie; the green-black colour palette; the ‘bullet’ shots; the futuristic glasses.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s ’83 and Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections Set to Clash at Box Office

And now, ahead of the release of the fourth instalment, Warner Bros. Pictures is set to re-release The Matrix (1999) on December 3, 2021. The Matrix Resurrections which will release in cinemas on December 22, 2021, also stars Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

In Matrix, Keanu Reeves plays Thomas Anderson, a computer programmer who realizes that life is just a re-creation to mask an ongoing conflict between humans and Artificial Intelligence in the ‘real’ world. When he learns to manipulate this, stuff starts to happen.

So before The Matrix Resurrections releases in cinemas, it will be a treat for the fans to witness The Matrix on the big screen on December 3. It is also a chance for fans who haven’t seen the film in the cinema, to experience the cult masterpiece in today’s modern cinema screens with massive sound and visual boost. There would be no better time to remind yourself again which pill to choose.

The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving. Meanwhile, Matrix 4 also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Daniel Bernhardt, Jessica Henwick among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.