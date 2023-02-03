The patriotic Marathi song Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha has been officially designated as the state song by the Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday. The anthem will be formally adopted on February 19, the birth anniversary of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As part of the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence, Maharashtra will become the 12th state to have a state anthem.

This piece of news was well received by a lot of Marathi patrons. One of them is director Kedar Shinde. He is the grandson of Krishnarao Shahir Sable, who originally sung the anthem, written by Raja Neelkanth Badhe. Kedar is elated about the song receiving this state honour. He expressed his happiness through an Instagram post. He shared an old picture of him along with his grandfather Shahir and penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “Baba, in the centenary year of your birth, you are once again making news. According to the decision of the Maharashtra government, the song Jai Jai Maharashtra Maja has been announced as the state song of Maharashtra. You have sung this since the 1960s and you must have had the same desire in your heart. Many generations to come will honor this song now even after you are gone."

Kedar also mentioned the upcoming biopic that he is making on his grandfather, which will be released in April this year. The song Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha is going to be in this movie as well. “On April 28th, when all the people watch the movie and appreciate your work, I will feel that my birth was worth it," he said, signing off.

The state song will be played at the beginning of all the state government’s public events. On May 1, which is Maharashtra Day, the national anthem will be played first followed by the state song.

