Kedar Shinde Pens Moving Note for “Mama” Jayaraj Nair

Kedar Shinde needs no special introduction. The director is known for his craft. He often pens beautiful heartfelt notes dedicated to his friends and family. In a recent post, the ace filmmaker has written down a long letter dedicated to a senior Marathi actor -Jayaraj Nair.

In the note, Shinde praised the actor and spoke about Jayaraj Nair’s role in his journey. Taking to his Instagram page, Kedar Shinde has posted a photo with Jayaraj Nair, Bharat Jadhav, and Ankush Chaudhary on Instagram and wrote, “Jayaraj Nair… this is a Marathi man. He is from Kerala. But when I met him, I was 3 years old. Shahir Sable entered the party as an amateur artist. Later, he was involved in every Baba’s free play. He was making his art travel by taking a job at Garware Company in Thane. By the time I got to know him, he had become a member of our household. I call him Jayaraj Mama. Still."

Talking about one of the special roles, Shinde added, “I wrote the character Dattu Bewada, especially for Jayaraj Mama. He presented it honestly".

Shinde ended the post by saying, “This is a photo especially taken by the three of us at his request. Because if he had not been on our journey, we would not have reached here. Happy Birthday, Jayraj Mama …."

Many, in the comments, have praised the bond that the three share with each other. A user said, “Happy birthday, kaka. Most loveable person." Others followed suit.

A few also praised Shinde for the heartwarming birthday note.

