Kedar Shinde Proves Why Ankush Chaudhari is Perfect For Maharashtra Shahir

Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari will be seen playing the lead in Maharashtra Shahir, a film based on renowned late folk artist Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, popularly called Shahir Sable. This film is directed by Kedar Shinde, the grandson of Krishnarao. Many raised doubts over Ankush’s casting as the lead. Kedar shared an Instagram post addressing those concerns.

Kedar wrote that everyone asked him why and how Ankush was suited to play Shahir’s role. He answered that many have failed to recognise Ankush after watching this poster.

Kedar attached Ankur and Shahir’s photographs alongside the caption and asked people to have a closer look. Ankush resembled Shahir so closely that it was difficult to differentiate between the two. Kedar said that this look has been created by The Vikram Gaikwad team. Jagdish Yere and Yugesha Omkar have designed the costumes.

Kedar wrote that Loki’s Studio has designed the poster for Maharashtra Shahir. Kedar continued his post by writing that there was still a lot of work to do, but it will be completed with enthusiasm. Kya Haal, Mr Paanchal’s director, ended the post seeking everyone’s blessings for his project.

Kedar’s fans are excited to witness this project narrating Shahir Sable’s journey. Kedar is also thoroughly excited about this ambitious project. Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray unveiled Maharashtra Shahir’s poster on the grand stage at Aurangabad’s Sanskritik Krida Mandal. A delighted Kedar shared a picture from the event on Instagram. In the shared picture, Raj Thackeray is looking at Maharashtra Shahir’s poster.

Kedar, in an earlier post, described how his late grandfather had stayed away from the Marathi film industry for a very long time. Despite having no dearth of offers, Kedar wrote that Krishnarao never wanted to confine himself to only one form of art. According to Kedar, Krishnarao was friends with various eminent personalities from the Marathi film industry and that’s why it was difficult for him to turn down film offers.

Writer Pratima V. Kulkarni has penned the story for this film. Besides Ankush, other names from the cast are not revealed yet.

