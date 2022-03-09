Kedar Shinde Unveils Women's Day Special Poster of his Next Titled Baipan Bhari Deva

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, ace Marathi filmmaker Kedar Shinde released a special poster from his upcoming film Baipan Bhari Deva.

Sharing the new poster, the filmmaker wrote, “Mother, grandmother, sister, wife, daughter, aunt, uncle, aunty … many such intimate relations. I became wise by his rites… He tried to listen to the minds of women while making the movie “Aga Bai Arrecha". In the movie “Baipan Bhari Deva" they have tried to peek inside …

“Today, while announcing “Jio Studios" is with you. It is their responsibility to deliver from house to house and it is the responsibility of me and my team to reach the heart …

“Tell the woman you love today … their movie is coming… “Baipan Bhari Deva" brings the story of your superwoman to our house! Coming soon!

Shinde ended the note by saying, “Get ready to experience an engaging tale of superwomen around us. Excited to announce our next, Baipan Bhaari Deva!"

The upcoming film, produced by MVB Media and presented by Jio Studios, has been announced with a special poster on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022.

Bai Pan Bhari Deva, touted to be a woman-oriented film, is a tale about six sisters played by Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Deepa Chaudhari, Shilpa Navalkar, Sukanya Kulkarni, and Suchitra Bandekar.

Back in 2020, speaking about the film, Shinde said that his new film would narrate a unique story, around six characters.

The filmmaker also stated that Bai Pan Bhari Deva was going to be different from films with stories around women. Sinde hoped the audience would like the film.

