Kedarnath to Kai Po Che, Watch 5 Popular Movies by Director Abhishek Kapoor on His Birthday

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor debuted in the Bollywood film industry as an actor in Twinkle Khanna co-starrer Uff! Yeh Mohabbat. After his maiden movie, Kapoor bid adieu to his acting journey and instead donned the hat of a director. In his career span of over two decades, Abhishek Kapoor has helmed several hit projects. The director has turned a year older today.

On the special occasion of Abhishek Kapoor’s birthday, here we have listed down some of his popular movies that should be on your movie list.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a romantic-comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of Chandigarh, the movie chronicles the quirky love story of Manu (Ayushmann) and Maanvi (Vaani). However, things take a sudden turn when Maanvi reveals her secret about being a trans woman. More chaos ensues when their families get dragged into the drama. Kedarnath

This movie features Sara Ali Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the plotline of the film is set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods that created a massive ruckus in the region. Fighting for survival, a Muslim porter Mansoor and a rebellious daughter of a Hindu priest Mukku give their ultimate love exam amidst nature’s wrath. Kai Po Che

Adapted from author Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che starred Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. The story of the film focuses on the life of three best friends who open a cricket academy. But everything changes when communal riots, an earthquake, and an unpredictable political situation creates extreme challenges in their lives by testing their bond of friendship. Rock On

Starring an ensemble cast including Farhan Akhtar, Purab Kohli, Arjun Rampal, and Luke Kenny, Rock On is a musical drama helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie is based on the lives of four musicians who call it quits for their band due to a misunderstanding while being on the verge of achieving fame. Years later when they reunite, all four embark on a path of solving all the unresolved issues and aim to fulfill their incomplete dream. Fitoor

Based on madness, passion, and obsession, this romantic film of Abhishek Kapoor starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The plot chronicles the love story of Noor and Firdaus who are separated by their elders due to the difference in their social status.

