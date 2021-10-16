Keep At Least 3 Days a Year for Social Work: Marathi Actor Ashwini Mahangade

Marathi actor Ashwini Mahangade has been loved by the audience in “Aai Kuthe Kay Karate", her recent drama entertainment web series. The actor has gained immense popularity in a short span and is constantly active in several social activities as well. The actor is also known for lending a helping hand to the weaker sections of society through various organizations.

According to reports, Ashwini believes that we must give back to society. In 2019, she launched an initiative called ‘Ryateche Swarajya Paripurna Kitchen’, which focused on providing food to the poor. Ashwini was seen working actively during the time of lockdown as well. In 2020 the actor’s father died of Covid-19 and she has been sharing memories of her late father since then.

While speaking to the media, Ashwini said, “My father Nana used to say that no matter how busy you are throughout the year, take three days in a year. Those three days are of two-day fair and Dussehra. Nana is not with us today so this year I have decided to take his sayings further. I will attend Bhairavnath’s palanquin leaves in our village on Dussehra. I have decided to cherish my father’s dream for the rest of my life."

Ashwini Mahangade is a resident of Pasarni village in Wai town of Maharashtra. She has been working in Marathi films and serials for a long time. The actor was loved the most in the film ‘Boys’. After that, she won hearts through ‘Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji’ on Zee Marathi.

