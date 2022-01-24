Keeravani To Compose Music For Producer KT Kunjumon’s Comeback Film Gentleman 2

KT Kunjumon, who produced the 1993 Tamil action film Gentleman, starring Arjun and Madhubala, is planning to bring the second part of the film. He has not been seen producing films for a long time, and it is interesting to know that he is making a comeback with the sequel to Gentleman.

Kunjumon’s announcement was made on social media where he asked the netizens about who was going to be the legendary music director for his new film, Gentleman 2? He said that the first three people to guess the right composer will win a gold coin.

In addition to this, Kunjumon has officially announced that award-winning composer Keeravani will compose the music for the film. According to sources, the film will not be directed by Shankar and the lead roles will not be played by Arjun or Madhubala, as the director and lead have not been finalised yet.

Advertisement

For now, only MM Keeravani has been finalised. It has also been said that the makers are looking for someone like Allu Arjun to play the lead.

Kunjumon, who is known for his successful Tamil films such as the Prabhu Deva-starrer Kadhalan, has not produced a film since 1999. After bearing significant losses, the producer took a break. However, with the sequel to Gentlemen, Kunjumon is planning to make this film a blockbuster hit. The makers have planned to release the film in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

MM Keeravani is a well-known composer, playback singer, and lyricist. He is a national award winner for Best Music Direction for the 1997 Telugu film Annamayya. Apart from this, he has also composed music for blockbuster hits like Bahubaali, RRR, and Magadheera.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.