Krithi Shetty's Love For Indian Wear Is Insane And Here's The Proof

Krithi Shetty knows how to raise her fashion bar every single time she makes a public appearance. Whether it’s her desi avatar or the western outfit, the diva never let her fans down.

Recently, the actress broke the internet with some of her adorable pictures. She was seen in a lovely royal blue lehenga with a printed skirt and dupatta. The blouse had very basic yet royal detailing at the bust line and sleeves. For jewellery, she opted for a very beautiful choker set with a pair of matching earrings. krithi left her hair open with big voluminous wavy curls that amped up her entire look.

Advertisement

Earlier, krithi posted a few pictures on social media wearing a beige saree, and her fans were pleasantly shocked to see her elegant appearance. The saree features floral motifs in a variety of pastel colours, including pink and blue. She wore it with a strappy sleeveless blouse.

Top showsha video

The actress chose only statement jewellery to complement the outfit’s minimalist look and elegance. Her jewellery consisted of a gold choker necklace, matching studded earrings, and a ring. She wore her hair in a tight bun for a fashionable look. To complete the look, she has chosen nude makeup.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Modesty is the highest elegance." The photos quickly went viral, and they have received over 3 lakh likes. Heart emojis flooded the comment section.

Read all the Latest Movies News here