South actress Keerthy Suresh was spotted at the wedding of Tollywood director Venky Atluri. The director tied the knot on February 1 in Hyderabad. He ditched the idea of a big fat wedding and went for an intimate ceremony. His close friends and family members were present at the occasion. Celebrities like Nithiin and Venky Kudumula also attended the event.

Keerthy dolled up in a multi-coloured lehenga, which she paired with a matching dupatta and a choli. The actress looked phenomenal, there’s no denying it. Her emerald-embedded choker and sweptback hairstyle made her look fab.

Keerthy Suresh complemented her look with blushed cheeks, defined brows, smokey eyes, nude lipstick and a tiny bindi. Keerthy stands out with her charming personality and aesthetic fashion choice. Keerthy stuns everyone with her look wherever she goes, and this too she proved it.

Keerthy Suresh captioned her photos, “Congratulations Venkyyyy Swamy and Pooja! May god shower all the love on you both for this new beginning!". Several social media users greeted the newlyweds in the comment section.

The actress was, however, trolled for her dress. Neitizens compared her wedding outfit to a shamiana and curtain cloth.

Keerthy Suresh is known for films including Mahanati, Bairavaa, Geethanjali, and Idhu Enna Mayam. Now, the actress is all set to appear in Srikanth Odela’s directorial debut Dasara. The film will hit the big screen on March 30. This film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Keerthy will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s film, which is said to be an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.

Venky made his directorial debut in 2018 with the film Tholi Prema. He started his journey as an actor in the 2018 film Gnapakam. Then he turned writer for movies such as Kerintha and It’s My Love Story. He has directed films such as the Akhil Akkineni starrer Mr Majnu and Nithiin’s Rang De. Now, he is all geared up to make his directorial debut in Kollywood with Vaathi, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the main lead.

