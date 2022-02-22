Keerthy Suresh Hops on Kalaavathi Challenge, Dances to Hit Song From Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Kalaavathi, the first song from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was recently released on YouTube. In the romantic song, Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu had some enthralling chemistry. The first single from the movie became an immediate success among netizens. Fans were spotted dancing to the song and creating Kalaavathi challenge Instagram videos.

Now, the OG Kalaavathi, aka Keerthy Suresh, has also jumped on the bandwagon. In the video, the National Award-winning actor showed off some oomph-worthy hook steps on the tune. She captioned the video, “How can #Kalaavathi herself not hop into the #KalaavathiChallenge?"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaOjZhmpB-w/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kalaavathi has become the latest online sensation. The song was launched on Valentine’s Day as a present to fans and has over 35 million views on YouTube. It is trending at number one, earning it the title of one of the most popular songs on social media right now.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaMDkwxFLbI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Recently, Sitara, Mahesh Babu’s daughter, attempted the challenge. Her social media page attests to her passion for dance. Fans were surprised to watch the young one grooving to her father’s latest tune.

In fact, Mahesh Babu, a proud parent, uploaded the video on Instagram with the remark, “My star, you beat me to it." Namrata Shirodkar, her mother, also uploaded the video with the description, “Just in awe… What can I say. Love love love to you my little one".

Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the flick, helmed by Parasuram Petla. Additionally, actor Samuthirakani will play an important part. The actor has appeared in several popular Telugu and Tamil films. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres globally on April 1, 2022.

