Keerthy Suresh Is A Vison For Sore Eyes In This Saree

Popular South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has become a household name in the Tollywood industry. The National Film Award winner has successfully stupefied fans with her acting prowess in films like Mhanati, Rang De, Vaashi, and Annaatthe. Recently, the actress was spotted at the inauguration event of a brand new shopping complex.

On the occasion of the inaugural ceremony, the official website of the CMR mall on Instagram shared pictures of the “grand launch" event. “CMR Family Mall Grand Launch at Mahbubnagar by Keerthy Suresh,’ read the caption.

Keerthy looked like a vision in a traditional floral-printed Maharashtrian saree.

Keerthy also delivered a speech at the event. The outpour of love for the actress was evident from the snaps which revealed thousands of fans surrounding the shopping mall premises, just to catch a glimpse of the star.

Keerthy didn’t disappoint them, interacting with her fans and accepting flowers with a smile on her face.

Earlier, the actress hinted, at being the face of Telengana’s CMR Mall by dropping a beautiful promotional video on her Gram. “Happy to be a part of the CMR family… Looking forward to this exciting collaboration," she mentioned in her post.

Check the video below:

On the film front, Keerthy will next be seen in debutant director Srikanth Odela’s action-drama flick, Dasara. Produced under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Dasara boasts of superstar Nani as the protagonist. The much-anticipated film is due to hit the silver screens on March 30, next year.

