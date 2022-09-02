Keerthy Suresh Looks Cute As A Cupcake In This Childhood Pic

Amidst rumours about Keerthy Suresh’s marriage, an old childhood picture of the actress has surfaced on social media. In the picture, she is seen posing for the lens with her brother. She looked unrecognisable in a bob haircut. In the photograph, a young Keerthy can be seen in an all-white printed outfit with dangler hearings and a bindi.

Keerthy Suresh is also quite popular among fans for her impeccable sense of style. The Mahanati star leaves no opportunity to bowl fans over with her sartorial choices. She recently shared a picture from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen rocking a blue kurta with white floral designs. She completed her look with a bindi and oxidised earrings. The Miss India actress captioned her post writing, “New beginning, May all the new journey you take on auspicious day become successful."

Check out Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post below:

In yet another picture, Keerthy Suresh is seen posing with her pet dog, next to her car. The 29-year-old actress shelled out major fashion goals in a white crop top over rugged jeans and hoop earrings. She rounded off her look with red sneakers and a classic pair of black shades.

It’s not a lesser know fact that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star loves to experiment with her clothes. Not so long ago, Keerthy Suresh set the internet ablaze with pictures of her photoshoot in a light green two-piece suit. She paired her outfit with a pair of lilac stilettos and an opulent necklace. She further accessorised her outfit with a statement hand chain encrusted with jewels. In terms of her makeup, she opted for a dewy shade with nude lips.

On the work front, the National Award-winning actress will next be seen sharing the screen space with Nani in Dasara. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara is all set to hit the theatres on March 30. It is produced under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Apart from Dasara, Keerthy Suresh will also essay the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bhola Shankar.

