Keerthy Suresh Looks Fabulous in White Floral Saree, Internet Loves it

South star Keerthy Suresh has cemented her strong position in the Tollywood industry. The actress is not only famous for her acting prowess but has also made a strong presence among fans for her exceptional and sartorial fashion choices. The National Film Award Winner, Keerthy Suresh, has recently dropped a streak of snaps on her Instagram handle which is making huge noise on the Internet.

In the photos, the actress can be seen adorning an elegant white flower-printed saree. She is making heads turn yet again with her aesthetic fashion sense and stunning look. She paired her saree with a plain white colour blouse giving her look a simple yet elegant touch.

Check out the pictures here

Advertisement

The actress opted for a minimal makeup look and yet managed to exude charm and grace. She went for a messy bun, which makes her look extraordinary. Keerthy Suresh has time and again impressed fans with her ethnic wear and cast a magical spell in sarees too.

Moments after the actress uploaded her pictures in traditional attire, several fans took to social media to praise her commendable look and exquisite attire. Her post was flooded with thousands of likes and comments. While some social media users lavished her comment section with heart emojis, others dropped fire and heart eyes emojis.

The actress delivered phenomenal acting skills in quite a few movies. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh is also known as a true fashionista by heart and inspires netizens with her incredible fashion sense.

Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Next, she is all geared up to feature in her upcoming project for Hombale Films. Keerthy is all set to play the leading lady in Hombale Films’ first Tamil film.

On the personal front, there have been rumours that the actress is soon going to tie the knot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here