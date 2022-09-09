Keerthy Suresh Looks Ravishing in Her Onam Celebration Photos

Keerthy Suresh has made a name for herself in the Tamil and Telugu Film industries. She has won the hearts of her fans with her exceptional acting skills and amazing fashion statements. The 29-year-old actress recently shelled out fashion goals for her fans with her traditional look for Onam.

Keerthy Suresh looked ravishing in the pictures shared by her on Instagram from her Onam celebration. In the pictures, she is seen rocking an off-white saree with a golden border, which she paired with a contrasting red sleeveless blouse. The actress has accessorised her look with a stunning necklace and earrings. Keerthy tied her hair in a mid-parted hairdo with Gajra and completed her look with a matching red bindi.

Top Showsha video

Advertisement

Along with her solo photos, she also shared a few group pictures with the team of Maamannan. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Hearty Onam Wishes!" Keerthy’s pictures went viral on social media in no time. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty in the comments section of the post. One of the users called her “Beautiful" while another commented, “Pretty".

Apart from her traditional look, Keerthy Suresh set the internet on fire, not so long ago, with her western attire. A couple of days ago, she shared a string of stunning photos of herself in a glittery sleeveless gown on Instagram. Along with fans, celebrities like Raashii Khanna, Arvind Krishna and Kanthi Dutt, among others, were all praise for her look.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Keerthy started her career as a child artist in the early 2000s. Later, she appeared in the lead role in the 2013 Malayalam movie Geethaanjali. She has worked in many successful films, including Ring Master, Nenu Sailaja, Remo, Nenu Local, Mahanati and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language action drama film Dasara. The movie is written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, and it is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Dasara boasts of Nani in the lead role. The movie is all set to release next year on March 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here