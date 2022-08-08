Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning In Black Tank Top And White Trousers, See Pics

Actress Keerthy Suresh has always won the hearts of her fans with her acting and fashion choices. The Mahanati actress is famous among many fashion enthusiasts for her relatable outfits. Recently the actress shared a few photos from her latest photoshoot where she looks absolutely stunning in a black tank top and white trousers.

Keerthy kept it rather low-key and went with minimalistic make-up, which added to the glam of her outfit. Seeing the post her fans and followers couldn’t stop commenting on her photos.

Not only in western attire but she also often surprises her fans in traditional outfits. A few days back Keerthy uploaded another set of photos where she is looking lovely in a white printed Anarkali suit. The actress accessorized her outfit with a statement necklace set. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Go with the flow." Seeing the post her fans appreciated the look. One of them wrote “Awesome". Another one said, “ So beautiful".

On the work front, Keerthy has already made a name for herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She began her acting career as a child artist in early 2000. Later, she returned to films after completing her studies in fashion designing. She got her first lead role in 2013 in the Malayalam movie Geethanjali.

Recently, the actress was seen in Vaashi. She will be next seen in upcoming Tamil political thriller Maamannam. The film is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj and bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The movie also features Udhayanidhi Stalin along with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. Along with this Keerthy also has Srikanth Odela’s Dasara, which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. She also has a project with filmmaker Maheer Ramesh titled Bhola Shankar. In this movie she will be acting opposite Tollywood mega star Chiranjeevi.

