Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning In Ghamza Worth Rs. 52,000

Actor Keerthy Suresh is often talked about for her acting chops and fashion choices. The 29-year-old actor is famous among fashion enthusiasts for her relatable outfits, and we often look at her Instagram feed for inspiration. If you love this girl-next-door and her simple fashion, her recent ethnic look cannot be missed. It is a perfect outfit if you want to stand out at a wedding or a festive gathering.

At a recent event, Keerthy stunned fans in a unique short kalidaar kurta and salwar. The colour palette of the attire was of yellow hue. The actor, who was styled by Archa Mehta, accessorised her look with stunning jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels. Her tresses were tied with a bright yellow thread. The ensemble is courtesy of designer Heena Kochhar. It was made in velvet fabric with 3D gota detailing. The stunning ‘Ghamza’ is a made-in-India outfit that is priced for Rs. 52,000.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, alongside Mahesh Babu. The second single from Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on March 20. Fans cannot keep calm to hear the song, which has been tilted PennySong. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The production associates of the film are 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Today, on March 17, the makers took to Twitter and announced the release date of the Penny Song with a special poster featuring Mahesh Babu. While fans are waiting to groove to the song, many are speculating the dashing avatar of the actor, which is giving mysterious vibes to filmgoers across the globe.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbFnlmrpBcI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film also features Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others in significant roles. The music of the film has been composed by S Thaman, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor of the project, and the cinematography has been handled by R Madhi. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release in theatres on May 12, 2022.

