Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning In Red Lehenga, See Pics

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has made a mark of herself in the film industry with her acting skills. Keerthy’s latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which she plays the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu, has become a blockbuster. The Mahanti actor often remains in news because of her films and fashion statements. She has a massive fan following on social media and she keeps on sharing photos as well videos regularly.

Recently she posted a few pictures of herself in a red lehenga from her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared on Instagram the actor is looking drop-dead gorgeous. The red lehenga is embellished with silver embroidery work.

She kept the entire look very minimal by just pairing a similar coloured tiara on the head and silver bangles. Her look was completed with a bold red lip. Within just a day, the post has received more than 10 lakh likes.

On the work front Keerthy Suresh has given two successive hits. Before Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy’s Saani Kaayidham, which was released on Amazon Prime video on May 6, also has become a hit. In this Arun Matheswaran directorial Keerthy is being appreciated for her role of Ponni and many are saying it to be yet another award winning performance. Director Selvaraghavan has played the lead in this revenge drama. In a de-glam, raw and rustic persona, and of course with her great acting skills, Keerthy has left the audiences and critics awestruck in this movie.

The latest rumour is that she has been finalised as one of the female leads for Ram Charan’s upcoming film RC15. Ram Charan will play two roles in the Shankar Shanmugam directorial. Bollywood actor Kiara Advani will be playing the other female lead. According to reports, the picture will be released in theatres next year. The film’s story has been written by Karthik Subbaraj.

