Keerthy Suresh May Star Opposite Suriya in Director Bala's Next, Talks On

Actor Keerthy Suresh may share screen space with actor Suriya in the latter’s next, to be directed by ace filmmaker Bala. While it has been confirmed that Suriya will be teaming up with Bala once again, the latest reports suggest that Keerthy is in talks with makers to play the female lead in the film. If talks are finalised, the ‘Annaatthe’ star will star with Suriya for the second time after the 2018 Tamil film, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Should it happen, it will be her first film with director Bala.

The Suriya and Keerthy Suresh duo rocked in the 2018 super hit entertainer Thaana Serndha Koottam, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Fans may see them together in a yet-to-be-announced film in which Suriya and director Bala are coming together after ten years.

The upcoming movie will mark the fourth collaboration between Suriya and Bala, including a cameo appearance. They worked together in the blockbuster ‘Nandha’, ‘Pithamagan’ and appeared in a cameo role in ‘Avan Ivan’, which starred Vishal and Arya in the lead roles.

According to reports, Keerthy is holding talks with makers to star opposite Suriya in Bala’s film. The casting of the film is yet to be finalised. An official announcement regarding the cast and crew of the film is expected soon. The film will be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is awaiting the release of her film ‘Saani Kaayidham’. Recently, the makers of ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ released a lyrical video of the song titled ‘Ilaveyilalakalil Ozhukum’ that features Keerthy with Mohanlal.

Keerthy is currently shooting for Vishnu G Raghav’s directorial debut ‘Vaashi’ also starring Tovino Thomas.

