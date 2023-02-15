South actress Keerthy Suresh has become a household name in the film industry for her stupefying performances and charming on-screen presence. Besides impressing fans with her acting splendour, Keerthy has often shelled out major fitness goals. She is a hard taskmaster when it comes to following a strict workout regimen. Recently, the beauty shared a sneak peek into her intense animal flow yoga posture, that left social media users both stunned and inspired.

Sharing the clip of herself performing the yoga for the first time, Keerthy captioned her post, “Becoming one with nature, and successfully completing an animal flow for the first time." In the motivating video, the 30-year-old can be seen practising the animal flow yoga on her lawn, accompanied by her pet dog Nyke.

She was seen sporting a high ponytail. Keerthy was dressed in a multi-coloured, marble-dyed workout tank top, with a pair of black shorts. She performed the asana with the perfect amount of grace and balance. She appeared to twirl seamlessly on the grass-covered lawn, making sure that her body does not touch the ground.

As the video progressed, the Vaashi actress performed a Suryanamaskarn asana, executing a squat afterward. Keerthy repeated the steps of the animal flow yoga, flaunting her wondrous flexibility, accomplishing the feat in a poised manner.

Keerthy’s animal flow yoga served as a dose of Monday motivation to netizens, who lauded the actress for her amazing skills. “Awesome…it’s really tough indeed to be that flexible!!!" praised one user. “This Yoga seems how more beauty you are," wrote another. “You Glow Sooo Magical," pointed out a third admirer.

Earlier, for her role in Mahanati, Keerthy had to put on some extra kilos. The actress lost up to 20 kgs for the 2020 film Miss India, surprising the masses with her unbelievable body transformation.

“I started working out more after the release of Mahanati. Miss India is one of the reasons why I slimmed down a lot. The director had told me that I need to look slim so any dress would fit me," Keerthy said in a media interaction, as reported by Hindustan Times.

