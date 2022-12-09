Keerthy Suresh Reveals That One Thing That May Make Her Leave Films

Keerthy Suresh has risen to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry with her exemplary performances in films like Mahanati, Annaatthe, Vaashi, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, among others. The 30-year-old, who has etched a special place in the hearts of many, recently opened up about sexual harassment cases in showbiz. Keerthy revealed that although she never had to bear the brunt of the casting couch, many of her friends and co-stars from the film fraternity have opened up about their horrible experiences to her.

In an interview with a media portal, Keerthy Suresh stated that the casting couch is an ever-prevalent truth in the film industry. However, she further added that no one from showbiz has dared to approach her with a “wrong idea."

“Many people working with me in the cinema have openly spoken to me about sexual harassment. But nothing like that has happened to me so far. Everyone knows what I am like. So far no one has approached me with the wrong idea. There is no chance of such a thing in the future," shared the Range De actress.

Voicing her strong opinions regarding the sensitive issue, Keerthy was bold enough to state that if anyone ever tried to sexually harass or abuse her, she would be turning down that film opportunity without a single thought, walking away from her glorious acting career forever. “If you approach me in such a way as to give me sexual harassment, I will turn it down as I don’t need such an opportunity. I will look for other work and leave the cinema," asserted Keerthy.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, has a lineup of films in her kitty. She will next be seen in director Srikanth Odhela’s adventure flick Dasara, opposite Nani. The film is slated to hit the theatres in March of next year.

Besides Dasara, Keerthy is also a part of Mari Selvaraj’s political thriller Maamannan and writer-turned-director Antony Bhagyaraj’s much-anticipated actioner Siren. The release dates of Maamannan and Siren have not been revealed as of yet.

