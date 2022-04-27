Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan-Starrer Saani Kaayidham’s Trailer Out, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Are you an action drama fan? If yes, then Saani Kaayidham, helmed by Arun Matheswaran, is the pick for you, next month. Ahead of its OTT release on May 6, the makers of the film have released the trailer of the revenge action-drama, which features Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in lead roles. From the trailer, it is evident that Saani Kaayidham is a hard-hitting story. The film’s gripping narrative and brilliant performances by actors will keep you hooked till the end.

When the teaser came out, it got the fans talking and with the trailer, the expectations have soared quite high. Moviegoers are now eager to watch the film. Saani Kaayidham will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in India and across 240 countries and territories on May 6.

The over three-minute trailer reveals that the film is a revenge action drama. In the film, Selvaraghavan will play the role of Sangaiah, who works as a gas cylinder delivery man and Keerthy will essay the role of a police constable Pooni. Both Selvaraghavan and Keerthy seem to seek vengeance as they appear to have a bitter past.

Keerthy shared the trailer of the film with her fans on Twitter. She tweeted, “The one that we’ve been waiting for so long to present to you all. Here’s Saani Kaayidham Trailer, from our hearts to yours. Hope you all like the glimpse of Sangaiyyah and Ponni."

Check it out:

Keerthi is known for taking up challenging characters, and fans are eager to witness another terrific performance from the actor.

Produced by Screen Scene Studio, Saani Kaayidham is inspired by real-life incidents that took place back in the 80s.

Saani Kaayidham will be Matheswaran’s second outing at the box office. Matheswaran was an assistant director to renowned director Thiagarajan Kumararaja. He made his directorial debut with Rocky.

