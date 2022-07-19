Keerthy Suresh Stuns in Casuals in Her New Glam Look

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most loved South actresses. Currently, Keerthy is basking in the success of her latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The 29-year-old impressed many with her sizzling chemistry with Mahesh Babu in the hit film. Keerthy has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. The Annaatthe actress has an impressive presence on social media and often shares stunning pictures of herself.

Keerthy is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. Her recent Instagram post is breaking the Internet. In the post, she is posing for the cameras and oozing glamour in casuals.

The post has gone viral with over 900,000 likes on Instagram. Keerthy’s post has been flooded with comments.

One fan wrote, “Keerthy, You really are amazing and very beautiful". Another fan wrote, “You are an extremely exceptional actor, beautiful, attractive, and very pleasant lady. I am a big fan of yours."

Keerthy knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her followers star-struck.

A few months ago, another Instagram post of Keerthy had gone viral on the Internet. Keerthy had captioned the post as, “You know what it is, black & yellow, black & yellow, black & yellow".

Keerthy Suresh has always impressed the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The actress always carries herself with tremendous grace and poise. In this post, Keerthy is looking breathtaking in a western dress which features a high neckline and ruffle detailing.

Keerthy has come a long way in her career since debut film, Nenu Shailaja (2016). It is worth mentioning that Keerthy won many accolades for her performance in the National Award-winning movie, Mahanati.

Keerthy is currently shooting for Maamannan which is helmed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj.

