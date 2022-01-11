Keerthy Suresh Tests Covid-19 Positive After Khushbu Sundar and Shobana, Reminds People Virus is Spreading Rapidly

The past few days saw many celebrities contracting the Coronavirus, as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the country. Just like Bollywood, many South superstars have also tested positive.

The latest celebrity to have contracted the virus is Keerthy Suresh. The Mahanati actor posted a message on social media as she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19, experiencing mild symptoms despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading (sic)."

Earlier, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. In a tweet, she mentioned that while she managed to escape the infection during the last two waves, the virus has finally caught up with her during the third wave.

“Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose,did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs," Khushbu tweeted.

Last week actor Mahesh Babu also tested positive. The Telugu superstar took to social media and shared his health diagnosis. He said he contracted the virus “despite taking all the necessary precautions."

Actor and Bharatnatyam dancer Shobana also joined the list of celebrities testing positive. The superstar shared a long post on Facebook as she wrote, “When the world sleeps magically ! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat -This was only on the first day ! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly. I’m glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 percent . I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven’t done so already. I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic .."

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who is known for essaying the role of Katappa in the ‘Baahubali’ film franchise was discharged today from the hospital in Chennai after getting treated for Coronavirus.

On Friday actor Trisha Krishnan revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19. The Petta actor shared her harrowing experience on social media.

She took to Twitter to share a statement in which she wrote: “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it."

She further added that it was one of her most harrowing weeks. “I’m recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers," she added.

Actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu had also contracted the virus last week. the ‘Pitta Kathalu’ actress sought recommendations on shows and movies to watch from her friends so that she can kill time during her isolation. She wrote Ok now suggest your top three fav shows and movies for me to watch. Send in some podcasts too!!."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who is a close friend of Manchu took to the comments section and wrote, “Watch Succession."

