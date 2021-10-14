Keerthy Suresh to Feature Opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 66

Actress Keerthy Suresh is likely to share screen space with South superstar Vijay in his next film tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 66’. This will be their third collaboration. So far, the two have featured in Bhairava and Sarkar. The project is bankrolled by Dil Raju and it will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The upcoming venture marks the first collaboration between Raju, Paidipally, and Vijay.

According to media reports, initially, the makers of the film had approached Bollywood actress Kiara Advani for the lead role. Later, the producers thought that Keerthy would be suitable for the character and got in touch with the actress. Well, there is no official announcement yet.

In September this year, Dil Raju’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creation in a press release said that “many noted actors and a top notch technical team" will be associated with the project.

The shooting will reportedly begin on ‘Arms Puja’ day, which is usually performed on Dussehra. Telugu star Mahesh Babu is anticipated to join the film’s premiere. Speculations are there that Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu’s daughter, will play Vijay’s daughter in the film. The movie will also see actor Prakash Raj in the pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming venture titled Beast. Vijay’s first look was launched on his birthday, June 22. The makers had unveiled two posters featuring Vijay in a massy, action-packed avatar. The film is based on gold trafficking. Vijay and Pooja Hegde are in the lead roles. Shine Tom Chacko, Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu will be seen in crucial characters. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.

