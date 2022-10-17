Keerthy Suresh Turns 30: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the South Actress

South actress Keerthy Suresh celebrates her birthday today, October 17. She is known for her strong, bold and versatile performances. She played her first lead role in the 2013 horror Malayalam film Geethaanjali. Later, she went on to give spectacular performances in films like Mahanati, Bairavaa, and Ring Master. For Mahanati, Keerthy won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2018. As the actress turns a year older on this day, let’s take a look at some of her latest and upcoming movies.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and Nadhiya among others star in this action drama. Parasumra Petla wrote and directed the movie. In this, Keerthy has received loads of appreciation from the audience for playing the role of Kalaavathi, who dupes a finance agent Mahi (Mahesh) into taking out a big loan. Saani Kaayidham

This is an action, crime movie directed and written by Arun Matheswaran. It stars K. Selvaraghavan and Akhilesh in the lead roles alongside Keerthy. The actress here is seen portraying the character of Ponni who is a hardworking police constable. Good Luck Sakhi

Keerthy plays the main role of Sakhi in this flick. Her character, who thinks she’s bad luck due to the accidental death of her fiance, trains to compete at the national level as a sharpshooter. Her performance in the film has been widely praised. The film was released at the start of this year. Vaashi

Vaashi is a Malayalam-language courtroom drama written and directed by Vishnu G. Raghav. Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh play the lead roles in the film. Keerthy Suresh aced the character of Advocate Madhavi Mohan in the movie. It was set out in theaters on June 17. Rendu Jella Seetha

Keerthy will be next seen in Rendu Jella Seetha which is set for a November 15 release. She is playing the lead role opposite Naveen Vijay Krishna. It is a romantic entertainer film directed by Ramprasad Ragutu and produced by Chanti Addala. Bhola Shankar

Bhola Shankar is an action drama directed by Meher Ramesh. It is a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles in the movie. The film is expected to be released in theatres on April 23, next year.

Aside from these, the actress has movies like Maamannan, Siren, and Dasara lined up for release in 2023.

