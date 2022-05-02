Keerthy Suresh Wraps Dubbing for Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Check Pictures

Megastar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for the worldwide release on May 12. The film is currently in the last stage of post-production and the cast is finishing the assigned tasks. Meanwhile, Keerthy has wrapped the dubbing of the film and shared the news with her fans on social media.

The actor, who is excited to star opposite Mahesh Babu for the first time in her upcoming film, posted some photos from the dubbing session. Posing in the dubbing studio casually, the actor has captioned the photos, “Final touches for dubbing is done! Can’t wait for everyone to see Superstar Mahesh Babu in this one. A treat for all his fans!"

Earlier, the makers of the film released two songs. The songs Kalaavathi and Penny have been composed by the music sensation S Thaman, who has scored other soundtracks for the film as well. Both the songs have received a tremendous response from the audience.

The much-anticipated film has been jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Parasuram’s directorial trailer will be out today at 3 pm. The team is hosting a grand event to launch the trailer of the film in the Sri Bramaramba Cinema Hall of Hyderabad. The production house of the film announced the massive launch through their Instagram account yesterday.

In the poster shared by Mythri Movie Makers, we can see Mahesh Babu in a power-packed action avatar.

On the work front, apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in Saani Kaayidham, which will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 06. The OTT film will see a pan-South release by releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

