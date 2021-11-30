Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi Gets ‘U’ Certification, To Hit Theatres on Dec 10

Telugu film “Good Luck Sakhi" starring Keerthy Suresh has got a clearance from the censor board. The board has given ‘U’ Certification to the film, which is set to hit the big screen on December 10. Apart from Keerthy, the film also features actors Adi Pinchetti and Jagapathibabu in pivotal roles

While Nagesh Kukunoor is helming the film, Sudhir Chandra Padiri has produced the Keethy Suresh-starrer. The film is said to be in its final post-production schedule and will have its theatrical release on December 10. The film will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Keerthy Suresh is currently working on a film with south star Mahesh Babu. This film is directed by Parashuram Petla. Besides, Keerthy will also be seen in megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar. The actor will also be playing a key role in the upcoming Telugu film Dasara.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh also signed the Telugu-Tamil remake of the Hindi Mimi. The actor will be playing the lead in this film.

The original Hindi film, MIMI, starring Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was immensely loved by the audience. It’s a story of a surrogate mother.

Keerthy Suresh came to the limelight after the release of the Telugu film ‘Mahanati’ in 2018. Besides giving her the much-needed break, the film also got her the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati.

