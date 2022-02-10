Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi to Stream on Amazon Prime From February 12

Keerthy Suresh had garnered a lot of appreciation following her award-winning performance in the film Mahanati. However, the actor endured a series of flops after the successful venture. Her films Saamy 2, Miss India, Penguin etc were not as successful at the box office.

And now after a not so successful theatrical run and negative reviews, Keerthy’s Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukonoor, will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime on February 12.

The film narrates the story of a happy go-lucky woman Sakhi Pamar, who belongs to the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region. After the death of her fiancé, villagers consider her cursed.

Next, a colonel, looking for a shooter who he can prepare for the national level tournaments, arrives in the village. The film then narrates Sakhi’s struggle and efforts to win the tournament. After being postponed a couple of times, the film was released this year on January 28.

Despite a good storyline and a positive message, the film tanked at the box office. The film garnered a thoroughly dull response with a collection of just Rs 59 Lakh. The film failed to even touch the Rs 1 crore mark.

Next, Keerthy She will be seen opposite Universal Star Mahesh Babu in Sakaru Vaari Paata. The film’s first song will be unveiled on February 14. The song has been titled Kalaavathi.

The actor will also be a part of Srikanth Odhela’s directorial Dasara. Keerthy will be seen opposite Nani in this film. Keerthy will also be essaying the role of a mother in the Tamil and Telugu remake of Bollywood blockbuster Mimi.

