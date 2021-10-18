Keerthy Suresh's Much-awaited 'Good Luck Sakhi' Gets Release Date. Details

The makers of Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited upcoming Telugu sports comedy, “Good Luck Sakhi", have decided to give the film a theatrical release in November this year.

The film crew released the latest update on the film on the occasion of Kirti Suresh’s birthday on Sunday. The film is expected to be released simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, with dubs in Malayalam.

The news was also shared by entertainment journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi on his Twitter handle. Sharing the poster of the movie on his social media, Pudipeddi wrote, “@KeerthyOfficial’s #GoodLuckSakhi in cinemas this November. Also stars @AadhiOfficial."

Keerthy rose to fame with the movie Mahanati. Her performance in the film won her the National Award for Best Actor (female).

The film is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri. Presented by Dilraju, the film stars Kirti Suresh along with Adi Pinchetti and Jagapathi Babu in other important roles. The film has been mostly shot in locations of Pune and Hyderabad.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for “Sarkaru Vaari Paata" in Spain. The film is directed by Parashuram Petla. Besides, the actor has “Bhola Shankar" Wherein she is playing the role of the younger sister of megastar Chiranjeevi.

Keerthy will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi hit film Mimi in the role of a mother instead of the protagonist.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon played the lead role in the Hindi film Mimi. When Keerthy was approached for the movie, she instantly agreed to the remake.

The storyline of the film revolves around a performer Mimi in the small town of Rajasthan, who wishes to become an actor. To fulfil her dreams, Mimi agrees to bear a child for a foreign couple seeking a surrogate mother.

