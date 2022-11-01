Kendall Jenner Literally Wears Cucumber for Halloween; Diddy Dresses As Joker; Fans Lose Calm

Kendall Jenner is trolling herself and it’s damn funny. The American supermodel mocked herself by dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween, months after a video of her slicing the fruit awkwardly went insanely viral on social media.

The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her wearing a full sliced cucumber costume, dark green leggings and stiletto boots. “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight," the “Kardashians" star captioned the picture, where she also held a huge knife. Kendall also posted a video of her Halloween ensemble to Tik Tok with an audio from Mean Girls- “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year where you can dress like a total s**t and no other girls can say anything about it"/"I’m a mouse, duh!"

Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian dropped a series of laughter emojis on her post. While Hailey Bieber commented, “cryin(g)." Khloe Kardashian wrote, “You win the award."

Advertisement

On the other hand, music mogul Diddy transformed into a perfect version of The Joker from ‘The Dark Knight’ for Halloween. “It’s not about the money," Diddy captioned photos of himself running around Hollywood. “It’s about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"

In a video shared on Instagram, Diddy ran into American rapper Tyler, the Creator, in the passenger side of a pickup truck. In another reel, shared by Diddy on his Instagram account, he is imitating Heath Ledger’s Joker as he joked “I’m highjacking (hijacking) Halloween" in the caption.

Heath Ledger, who played the iconic role in 2008, won a posthumous Oscar for his performance in the Christopher Nolan’s directorial.

Read all the Latest Movies News here