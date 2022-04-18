Kendall Jenner Raises Temperature with Topless Look at Coachella 2022, See Pic

Kendall Jenner is currently in Palm Springs for Coachella, with her bestie Haliey Bieber Baldwin and her older sister, Kim Kardashian. The model seems to be making the most of her time there, posing topless to promote her alcohol brand. She shared a photo of herself standing under an umbrella, as she took in the sun. She wore a blue bikini bottom and covered her bare chest with one hand.

This sizzling hot scene was completed by the picturesque blue pool behind her. Kendall aptly labelled her slideshow of aesthetic photos with “@drink818 by the pool >". The runway model recently dyed her hair copper red which made her look all the more glamorous.

Advertisement

The slideshow of photos including Kendall’s absolutely sexy photo, were snapshots from what is presumably an 818 themed poolside party. The montage included giant 818 pool floats, 818 themed drink coolers, and an Airstream with the words “Come Again Soon". Several fans and celebrities took to the comment section to praise the model. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian commented, “I see you!!!!!!!".

On the work front, Kendall Jenner saw the release of her family’s new reality television show, The Kardashians, which is being aired on Disney+. The model is evidently promoting her new business, 818, and is making appearances on her sisters’ and mother’s Instagram posts. Several of her celebrity friends have also helped the model promote her brand. She also saw the launch of a new makeup collection KENDALL X KYLIE from her sister, Kylie Jenner’s company, Kylie Cosmetics, an industry giant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.