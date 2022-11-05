Kendall Jenner Stuns In White As She Rings In 27th B'day At Breathtakingly Beautiful Location; See Pics

American supermodel Kendall Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday on November 3 at a mesmerising location and we are all for it! The Keeping Up With The Kardashains star took to Instagram on Saturday to post beautiful pictures from the exotic location. The model also shared glimpses of her birthday cake and how she went on to celebrate her most special day.

In the pictures, Kendall looked stunning in a simple yet elegant white gown. In the first picture, Kendall is seen daydreaming as we have a beautiful view of nature’s beauty in the backdrop- featuring a blue sky with clouds and a view of Kendall’s garden and swimming area. As we scroll further, we see Kendall sitting on a couch as she adores the Happy Birthday Kenny Balloons. Next, we see a lip smacking white cream cake which also reads the same. It seems the diva loves being close to nature, as we see her sitting in open with a sexy bikini on and basking in the sun. The last photo sees Kendall standing and smiling near the pool. The supermodel’s simple white gown hugged her tiny waist nicely and she looks stunning in the cute dress.

Taking to the captions, Kendall wrote, " thank you for all the birthday love ❤️."

Check Kendall’s post here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of Kendall’s fans and even her family members chimed into the comments section to send wishes to the diva. While Travis Barker commented, “HBD ," Malika Haq commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KENNY We love you."

Caitylin Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday!! Love you so much!."

To make Kendall’s day special, the Kardashian-Jenners showed love for Kendall Jenner on social media in honor of her 27th birthday.

Kenny’s mom Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt video in honor of her daughter’s special day on Instagram, featuring home videos from her pregnancy and Kendall’s younger years, as well as recent clips of the supermodel she has become today

And the video’s caption was just as touching, as the momager wrote, “You stole my heart from the very moment you were born!You are such an incredibly special girl and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy. You have brought all of us so much joy and sunshine!!!! Thank you for all you do every single day to bring so much positivity and happiness." She concluded her birthday tribute by writing, “I love you beyond measure forever and ever. Mommy," complete with a heart, cake and several smiley face emojis.

Kim Kardashian also took a trip down memory lane to wish Kendall a “Happy Birthday," sharing an adorable pic of herself with her baby sister on Instagram.

“I love you forever and ever.Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL. I’m always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out,"Kim’s caption reads.

Khloe Kardashian also followed the throwback photo trend and posted several pics of her and Kendall throughout the years, as well as called her “my very first baby" in a touching message.

“I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with the magic that is you. My rare my sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me. Happy birthday,"Khloe wrote on Instagram.

