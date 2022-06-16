Kenny Sebastian’s Name Appears In English Question Paper; Comedian Calls It ‘Achievement’

Comedian Kenny Sebastian has recently expressed the wish to announce his tours via English examination papers. In case you are confused, we’ll clear the air for you. In his recent Instagram post, Kenny shared a photo of an English term paper, which he received in his DMs. It shows the creative writing section of the question paper, which asks students to showcase their writing skills by picking one of the two questions mentioned.

One of the questions instructed the exam writer to draft a notice to inform students about the cancellation of Kenny’s show. The question reads, “Mr. Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian, was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme was postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi."

Kenny, was visibly, overwhelmed to notice his name on an English examination paper. He said that the mention felt more like an “achievement than any award."Shoutout to the person who formulated the question (exam paper person?)" the comedian said, further stating that he likes how professional he is in the question. “I just postponed the show, I didn’t cancel it. I want to announce my tour like this as well. On English question papers," Kenny adds.

Kenny shared that his life has come a full circle as English was his favourite subject back in school as well as the subject teacher. The Bangalore-based comedian also expressed his wish to announce his future shows via examination paper, and even gave an example. According to Kenny, the 5-mark question would read, “Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together."

The post went viral on social media racking up over 65 thousand likes and some hilarious reactions from fans as well as his fellow comedians.

