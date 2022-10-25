Kerala Band Warns of Legal Action Against Kantara Makers For Copyright Infringement

Along with the ongoing controversy of whether the rituals shown in the Kannada film Kantara are part of Hindu culture or not, fresh allegations of plagiarism await the makers of the film. A Kerala-based musical band has now raised an objection to one of the songs of Kantara, claiming that it is a rip-off of their own track.

Thaikkudam Bridge, a well-known and renowned musical band from the state of Kerala, claims that the track Varaha Roopam in the film is lifted from their own track Navarasam. The band has issued a statement on its social media pages expressing its intention to take legal action against the makers of Kantara. They have also made clear that they are not affiliated in any way with the film and their song Navarasam was used without their knowledge.

They also claimed that the makers presented the movie song Varaha Roopam as an original work and called it thus a ‘blatant infringement of copyright laws.

Varaha Roopam, a song by Ajaneesh Loknath, forms the core element of the theme and tone of Kantara and plays in the background multiple times in the movie. Meanwhile, Navarasam showcases the Theyyam culture of Kerala. The song uses a very immersive visual approach to show caste discrimination and its dehumanising effects on innocent lives.

The similarities between the two songs were soon apparent to users once they heard both of them after the post went viral. Many users commented on the post, saying they agreed with Thaikkudam Bridge and hoped they got justice if there was a legal battle. No one from the team of Kantara, including actor and director Rishab Shetty, has responded to the allegations of plagiarism.

