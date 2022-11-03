Kerala Court Restrains Kantara Makers From Playing Varaha Roopam In Theatres, OTT

A few days after the Kozhikode District and Sessions Court passed an order against the makers of Kantara, yet another court has now directed them to stop playing the Varaha Roopam song in theatres, OTT and other streaming platforms. On Wednesday, November 2, the Palakkad District Court issued an ad-interim injunction, which was based on a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by the Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd. The private company holds the copyright over the Malayalam song Navarasam by Thaikkudam Bridge, a popular band from Kerala.

Thaikkudam Bridge has accused team Kantara of copying Varaha Roopam from their original song Navarasam, which was released in 2015. The popular band recently shared the news about the court’s order on Instagram. “The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge," read the note. In addition to expressing their happiness over the injunction, Thaikkudam Bridge thanked everyone for their “continued support" in the Varaha Roopam row.

It all started when Thaikkudam Bridge issued a statement, last month, setting the record straight that it was in “no way or form affiliated with Kantara". Seeking audiences’ support, the band claimed that it would soon take legal action against the creative team of the blockbuster Kannada film. An excerpt from the statement read, “The unavoidable similarities between our IP “Navarasam" and “Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is, therefore, a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint the line between “Inspired" and “Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this."

Meanwhile, Kantara continues to observe an impressive run in theatres across the country. The Rishab Shetty directorial minted over Rs 200 crores in India alone, and it is expected to surpass the Rs 250-crore mark soon. As far as Kantara’s worldwide box office collection is concerned, the small-budget film has already crossed a jaw-dropping Rs 300 crores within a month of its release.

