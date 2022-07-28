Kerala Driver, Seeking Acting Opportunities, Spends Rs 25k To Put Up Hoarding On Road

The number of people dreaming of making it big in the entertainment industry is infinite and while it is common for such people to be told that such dreams are utopian and need to be done away with, there are still many who spend half their lifetime trying to break into the film industry. Success eludes some while they come on a platter to many and some have to wait longer than others. However, the efforts some take to get themselves noticed by the film industry are sometimes inspiring and the efforts of Sarath, a native of Kottayam Panachikkad, is one example.

Sarath has been gaining attention in the state of Kerala for putting up an advertisement for himself as a prospective actor on a billboard. Putting up a hoarding on Puthikav- Tripunithura road, Sarath has stated that he is interested in acting in films and is looking for opportunities. He has also included his picture as well as his telephone number on the hoarding, which cost him Rs 25,000 to create and put up.

Interestingly, Sarath, who is a private bus driver in Kottayam by profession, is not alien to the film industry. He has worked as a junior artist in some films since Class 10. However, he has not got any notice-worthy role in the last 10 years. He also attended several auditions but did not crack them and hence opted for this unconventional way of drawing attention.

He says the inspiration for the idea came from popular Malayalam star Manmooty who had started his career by posting a newspaper advertisement similarly four decades ago. Sarath knows that his unconventional way may seem weird to others and he may be teased and poked fun at for it, but his passion for acting and his conviction keep him going. Here’s hoping that the young man’s efforts pay off and he gets an offer soon enough.

