Kerala Girl's Super Punch Dance on Tamil Song is Superhit Among Fans, Watch Here

A video of a Kerala woman dancing to a Tamil song in front of a shopping mall in Bangalore has been doing rounds on the internet. The video shared by Priyanka Shenoy Menon shows her in a blue Kurta dancing in front of a mall. Priyanka has won Mrs India Kerala 2017 and Miss Kerala — Miss Beautiful Skin as per her Instagram account bio.

>IG Post link:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWial6hjHHQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Doing happy Sunday dance! Yaathi Yaathi Bangalore people! Guess the mall. This was such a fun dance, loved it," the caption of the post read.

The girl is dancing to the popular Tamil song Yathi Yathi. Soon after she posted it on her Instagram page, the video caught the attention of netizens. The video was originally shared four days ago but it gradually garnered a lot of views.

In the comments section, many were seen guessing the name of the mall and praising the girl for her dancing skills and expressions.

The song, Yaathi Yaathi, is a very popular music video sung by Yasin Nisar, Anuradha Sriram, and Abhishek CS. The video of Aswin and Harshada Vijay dancing in the lead roles of Vijay TV’s Cook with Clown fame has already garnered attention on the video platform YouTube.

Aswin from Coimbatore, who made his debut on the iconic screen through Vijay TV’s office serial, has acted in several serials, including Rettai Valu Kuruvi and Thoughtful Mind. The actor rose to fame with the show Cook With Clown - Season 2. He has previously acted in minor roles in films like O Kadhal Kanmani and Aditya Verma.

We would give 10 out of 10 to Priyanka’s energetic dancing moves and facial expression, what about you?

