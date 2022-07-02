Kerala HC Directs CBFC To Hear Petitioner Before Release of Prithviraj’s Kaduva

Shaji Kailas directorial Kaduva starring Prithviraj Sukumaran has been in the news recently due to the complaint filed by one Jose Kuruvinakunnel, who claims that the film has scenes, which are defamatory to him and his family. Recently, a division bench of the Kerala High Court turned down the plea of the film’s producers refusing to interfere in the earlier order issued by a single judge bench.

The single bench of the high court had directed the censor board to examine the movie and give a personal hearing to Kuruvinkunnel before the release of the film.

The complainant alleged that the movie was based on his life and there were scenes in the film that insulted him and his family. The HC directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections raised by the Kuruvinkunnel and issue the certificate only after examining the complaints. A personal hearing of the petitioner before the CBFC will be held on July 4 through video conferencing.

Previously, in the order issued on June 28, the court had stated that the complainant should be given an opportunity to watch the film in person. When the makers of the film approached the Division Bench of the High Court against this, the HC clarified that it would not interfere with the single bench order.

The case was heard by a bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran. The court asked what was wrong with the single bench verdict. In its hearing, on June 29, the division bench observed that there was nothing wrong with the independent exercise of the power vested in the board by hearing the grievances of the complainant.

According to the makers, the film was set to be released in theatres on June 30. However, it was postponed due to the ongoing case and the delay in the film’s certification. The movie will now be released on July 7.

Despite the problems faced by the film, the makers are going ahead with the promotional activities.

