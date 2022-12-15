Kerala International Film Festival’s New Logo Featuring IV Sasi Unveiled

Late legendary filmmaker IV Sasi is often remembered for raising the issues of feminism and women empowerment in his film career spanning many decades. He has often been termed a path breaker and made his mark in Malayalam cinema from the 1970s to the 1990s. He passed away on October 24, 2017, but Kerala International Film Festival has decided to honour his legacy. At this moment, a logo of this festival was launched which honoured Sasi. This logo was unveiled by the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith Balakrishnan. Ranjith handed over this logo to producer A.V. Anoop.

This would surely please Sasi’s fans, who admire the director for bringing prominent actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty in limelight. His works were praised for bringing a lot of bold subjects to the celluloid. Some of his films which speak volumes about the progressive vision of Sasi are Avalude Ravukal, Angadi, Aaroodam and other projects. Among these movies, Avalude Ravukal is remembered for being the first Malayalam film to get an A certification. Avalude Ravukal is about the journey of a Raji, a sex worker in her teenage who struggles hard to take care of her little brother. Besides talking about a lesser-known subject, Avalude Ravukal was also instrumental in introducing actress Seema. Seema was one of the most popular actresses and eventually tied the nuptial knot with Sasi two years after Avalude Ravukal’s release.

Sasi was always appreciated for his attention to detail in every aspect of films and for choosing the right actors for particular roles. He curated gripping stories for films which were always applauded by movie buffs. He gave prominent roles to actors like Vincent, Soman, Sukumaran, Ravikumar, Jayan and a young Kamal Haasan when Prem Nazir and Madhu were the biggest stalwarts. After churning out a host of films in Malayalam cinema, he directed some successful movies in languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as well.

