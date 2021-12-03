Kerala Police Arrest 2 Men For Morphing, Circulating Malayalam Actor Praveena’s Pictures

Kerala Police on Thursday arrested two youths in their early twenties for allegedly morphing Malayalam actor Praveena’s photographs and circulating them online.

Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Balram Upadhyay confirmed the arrest of the two youths in connection with the incident. “One of the arrested youths hails from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and the second was arrested from national capital Delhi," said Balaram Upadhyay.

One of the arrested youth has been identified as Bhayaraj. Police did not reveal the name of the other.

According to Kerala Police, actor Praveena filed a complaint that a fake social media account has been created in her name and morphed photographs are being circulated on the internet.

“Soon after a complaint was received by the Cyber Crime Branch of the Kerala Police, an FIR was registered and an investigation team was formed to probe the case and nab the miscreants behind the act," said a senior police officer posted at Kerala Police headquarters.

According to the officer, the investigative team was led by the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner. The team consisted of Cyber Crime Police Assistant Commissioner T Shyamlal, Inspector SP Prakash, SI R Manu, Police officer VS Bineesh, AS Sameer Khan and S Mini.

According to the complaint, in the morphed photographs, she was shown with her co-actor in compromising positions.

The actor is currently working in the TV series Raja Rani 2, which airs on Vijay TV. Praveen is playing the lead actor’s mother in the tv series. In her complaint to the police, she said that the miscreants morphed her photographs with her reel son and circulated them on the internet.

In her complaint, Praveena also mentioned that a mysterious person was following her on Instagram and sending her messages and photographs and even harassing her family members and friends.

She further said that she had warned the miscreant that she would file a complaint with the police if he did not stop harassing her.

