Kesari Duo Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar Team Up Once Again For Another Film; Deets Inside

By now, we all have made peace with the fact that Akshay Kumar is truly unstoppable. While he is gearing up to hit the theatres on August 11 with his comedy family drama Raksha Bandhan, recently the first look of his upcoming film tentatively titled Capsule Gill went viral. Now, Parineeti Chopra has made it official that once again she will be sharing the screen space with her Kesari co-star, in Capsule Gill. Dropping a sun-kissed picture of herself and Akshay, the actress announced the news on her Instagram handle by saying that ‘they are back.’ Needless to say, the fans and followers of the actors were left super excited by the amazing news.

While posting the picture, the actress wrote in the caption, “We are back. This time the Kesari duo may be shooting in York, but the laughs, jokes, games, and Punjabi gupshup is the same." Parineeti ended the caption by mentioning the hashtag Pooja Entertainment, which is producing Tinu Suresh Desai’s directorial. In the picture, the Kesari stars can be seen sitting on the staircase, while holding each other’s hands. The picture, which was clicked in York, England, shows them clad in their casual best and flaunting their million-dollar smiles at the camera. Parineeti can be seen sporting a pink hoodie atop black shorts and matching sneakers. And as usual, Akshay is looking dapper in a black t-shirt and white joggers.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Capsule Gill is based on the true story of late Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 miners stuck inside a coal mine. Moreover, the film marks Akshay’s second collaboration with filmmaker Desai, who last worked with him in Rustom (2016). The movie’s first look, which was leaked earlier, shows Akshay in a turban. The actor’s look went viral on social media and created a lot of buzz among the audience. Fans expressed their excitement to see him in the Punjabi avatar. In another picture, he was seen sitting on a bike. Capsule Gill is expected to hit the theatres next year.

Advertisement

Apart from Capsule Gill and Raksha Bandhan, Akshay also has Ram Setu, which is expected to witness its theatrical release in October this year. Meanwhile, Parineeti will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa. The movie will be released on November 11.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here