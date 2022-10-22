Keti Ko: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani Dance Gleefully in New Uunchai Song

Sooraj Barjatya is all set to bring four evergreen actors to one single screen with his ambitious drama film ‘Uunchai’. Along with prominent celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani, Uunchai also boasts a star cast of Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Since the trailer dropped, fans have been eagerly awaiting to watch the film. Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled the first song from the film ‘Keti Ko’ adding to the fervour.

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share the invigorating music video. Sung by Nakash Aziz with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the video shows Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa grooving merrily to the peppy tune while Anupam Kher is sulking and seems hesitant to join his friends. However, towards the end of the song, even he couldn’t stop himself from shaking his legs. Needless to say, the song is upbeat and bright and seamlessly captures the special bond between the four characters. The traditional Nepali caps added extra charm to the production. Big B wrote in the captions, “Song 1 from Uunchai is here. It’s Ketiko time! Song out now!". Celebs and Fans who were blown away by the camaraderie of all the four actors were quick to leave endearing comments.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “So beautiful!". One of the fans commented, “Movie ke naam ki tarah aapki ye movie Everest ki Uunchai ko bhi paar kare Sir Ji. Bohot Bohot shubhkamnaye Sir Ji(Just like the name of your film, may it soar to heights even higher than Everest. Many Many Congratulations)". Another fan said, “Wow awesome composition. And you all are evergreen as always". Someone also wrote, “Sir aap sab abhi Jawan hai(Sir you all are quite young even now)".

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It is the 60th film under Rajshri Productions and hence would mark the diamond jubilee of the famed production house. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here