Ketika Sharma Breaks The Internet With Her Sunlit ‘Golden Hour’ Photos

South film actress Ketika Sharma continues to make headlines, from her films to her fashion choices. Despite her most recent film Rana Ranga Vaibhavanga not doing well at the box office, she did not let it get to her. The diva is very active on social media and keeps posting stunning pictures on Instagram.

Recently, she posted a bunch of selfies that impressed her fans. The actress was seen in the golden hour with a no-makeup-makeup look and wore a black bralette. While posting the pictures, she captioned, “Golden hour things."

Advertisement

Within just a day, the pictures went viral on the internet and the comment section was filled with love. One of them wrote, “Uncommon beautiful glorious face in the earth," while another said, “Okay I’m just falling for you every day." One more said, “You are so cute." Not only fans but the official account of Hungama Music also commented on the post and said, “Yes" with some fire emoticons.

This is not the first time she has raised the temperatures. Recently, she was seen dressed in a fiery red lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta. She opted for a neutral makeup look which included brown shimmery eyes and brown lips. She chose minimal jewellery with a diamond maang tika and a matching ring.

Advertisement

Many people are drawn to her beauty and amazing personality. Despite appearing in only two films, she has piqued the interest of audiences in recent times. She was last seen in Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, which is a love story with youthful elements. Vaishnav Tej plays the lead in the film. The production company SVCC financed the film, which is directed by Gireeshayya.

Read all the Latest Movies News here