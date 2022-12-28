Ketika Sharma Slays it in Her Sensuous Black Outfit; Check It Out

South actress Ketika Sharma often weaves magic with her sartorial choices and outstanding looks. This time too, the actress aced her fashion game, when she dropped a bunch of selfies on her social media handle. Her recent Instagram photos unveil her sensual look, as she sports an all-black tight-fitted outfit, which perfectly flatters her curve and makes her look glamorous.

The actress is, without a doubt, a fashion diva and sets the Internet on fire every time she posts her photos and videos online. In the now-viral photos, Ketika dons a leather black top which she teamed up with a mini black skirt. She opts for a subtle makeup look and keeps her tresses open as she poses for the camera.

The actress, in the post’s caption, called herself a “Christmas Baby." Several fans flocked to the comment section to praise her looks and ensemble. One social media user wrote, “Ketika Sharma Hottest girl in Universe". Another fan commented, “She sure is a Christmas baby". One user also commented, “I was staring at this picture for 5 minutes straight! You’re just amazing".

Her picture amassed and started trending just a couple of hours after posting. She is quite active on her social media and never misses a chance to make headlines, be it with her sartorial fashion choices or her acting prowess.

Ketika made her debut with the 2021-Telugu film, Romantic. She is also popular for films like Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2022) and Lakshya (2021). The actress will reportedly play the female lead in DJ Tillu’s upcoming sequel. No official announcement has been made about this yet.

