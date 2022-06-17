Ketika Sharma to Star Opposite Sai Dharam Tej in Telugu Remake of Vinodaya Sitham

Ketika Sharma, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, will soon be sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. If reports are to be believed, the actress has been roped in by the makers opposite Sai Dharam Tej in the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodaya Sitham.

The film is expected to go on floors in July. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to wrap the film’s shoot in 4 months.

As the heroes from Tollywood mega family share the screen space, the film will be bankrolled by Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory.

The Tamil version of Vinodhaya Sitham was also directed by Samuthirakani and released last year. The plot whirls around a self-centred and dominating man. Following an accident, he dies. However, the man is granted a second chance with 90 more days to live to make things right.

The Tamil version starred Thambi Ramaiah, Munishkanth, and the director himself in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Trivikram Srinivas will pen the dialogues and the screenplay for the remake. The remake will feature Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, whilst, Sai Dharam Tej will step in the role of actor Thambiramaiah.

Speaking of Sai Dharam Tej, the actor was last seen in Deva Katta’s recent outing Republic, which had its theatrical release on October 1 last year.

Coming to Pawan Kalyan, the power star recently greeted the audience with his periodic action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Meanwhile, the actor has his 28th film titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh with director Harish Shankar.

Ketika Sharma’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is billed as a love drama with youthful elements. The film stars Vaishnav Tej. Helmed by Gireeshayya, SVCC, the production company is bankrolling the film.

