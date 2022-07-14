Kevin Hart Talks About Will Smith's Well-Being Post Chris Rock Slap Row: He is Apologetic

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart during the premiere of the DC League of Super Pets opened up about the well-being of his close friend Will Smith post the 2022 Oscar slap. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he addressed the incident of Smith slapping comedian-host Chris Rock over personal comments on his wife Jada Pinkett. The infamous slap that shocked everyone became a hot topic of discussion in the pop-culture circuits.

During the interaction, the 43-year-old actor-comedian stated, “Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after." He further went on to elaborate that as human beings, it’s only natural to make mistakes. Thus, one should not linger in the past. Instead, the best course of action would be to acknowledge the present while moving forward in life. He said, “I can only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best."

Hart concluded by saying, “I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so." Earlier, Kevin Hart had used the tussle between Chris Rock and Will Smith as joke material during his stand-up set at his ongoing Reality Check Tour.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head since she has been suffering from alopecia areata. This prompted Smith who went on the stage and slap the comedian. After returning to his seat, Smith also shouted profane remarks at Rock. The comedian briefly responded to Smith’s interjections but completed his presentation without further interruption.

Smith later won Best Actor that evening and apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other nominees, but not to Rock, in his acceptance speech. The next day, he issued an apology to Rock and the Academy through social media. Smith resigned his Academy membership on April 1, facing a potential suspension or expulsion, and was banned from attending Academy events for a 10-year period, effective April 8.

